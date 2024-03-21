Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Niko & Fella

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Niko and Fella! If you’re looking for a perfect pair of cats Niko and Fella are the cats’ meow. Niko is a 1-year-old neutered male tiger and white domestic shorthair and Fella is a 5-year-old neutered male tiger with white domestic shorthair.

This duo originally arrived at Berkshire Humane Society back in October of last year as a shy pair. Adopted in December, they acclimated to their new home with time and patience and built up their confidence. So much so, they actually started to overwhelm the resident cats in the home. Their adopters worked with them, but it was evident the pair needed to be the only cats in a home.

The pair now finds themselves back at Berkshires Humane in search of a home where someone is again willing to provide them time to acclimate and feel comfortable. Once Niko and Fella adjust, they are affectionate, sweet and love to cuddle up in bed with you. They come when called, particularly Fella who also loves to “talk back” and follow his people around. They have lived indoors only and are bonded, so they will be required to go home through the shelter’s “Buddy Program”.

If you’d like to learn more about these handsome boys, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society Feline staff for more information at 447-7878.