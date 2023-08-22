Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Sully

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Sully. This happy-go-lucky, smiling boy arrived at Berkshire Humane Society as an unclaimed stray, so now he’s searching for the perfect person to take him home.

Staff at the Berkshire Humane Society believe that Sully is approximately 11 months to 1-year-old. Because of his age, Sully still exhibits a puppy-like attitude and has energy to spare. He loves to be outside on walks, playing in the pen, and chilling with his dog friends. Because he is young and exuberant, he does tend to jump and mouth, but with redirection, he’s learning to keep all four on the ground like a gentleman.

Sully’s ideal home is with someone willing to continue his training; no children under 12 years (due to his jumping) as well as no little pets.

If you think this handsome boy is the lovable squish you’ve been searching for, look no further! Reach out to the shelter kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn how to meet him.