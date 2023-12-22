What’s Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In MA
ATTENTION Massachusetts residents and neighbors across our tri-state region! You might want to make sure you have everything you need for Christmas ahead of the holiday. Those planning to do any last-minute shopping or mailing will most likely be out of luck if they try to do it on Monday. Most retail stores and offices are closed on December 25th to let employees spend time with their families. that means, Christmas Eve will be jammed with last minute shoppers, so be prepared.
Here is what's closed on the day we observe the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as we reflect on this special moment in our religious calendars:
City, town and state offices
There will be NO mail delivery on Monday
Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts and DMV locations in neighboring New York and Connecticut
Locally, there will be NO BRTA bus service. Normal schedule resumes Tuesday morning. Across the border, CDTA buses will run on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day.
State, Local and Federal Courts will not be in session until Tuesday morning
The New York Stock Exchange will take a break from trading and selling until December 26th. (There's retro photo that was taken in lower Manhattan)
Banks and financial institutions (use the ATM open 24/7)
All liquor stores in our tri-state region, so stock up before hand and PLEASE DON'T drink and drive!
Big Y, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop and Aldi's supermarkets. Be prepared for Grand Central Station on those aisles for the next few days!
Wal Mart and Target will also be closed on Monday. Shoppers you have been warned!
Walgreen's locations. Keep in mind, CVS will be open as hours may vary. Call ahead for approximate business hours (NOTE: Pharmacies will re-open on Tuesday)
BOTTOM LINE: Whatever your plans, have yourself a "Merry Little Christmas" with those close to you. Be careful out there and remember, moderation is the key. Also, a happy name day to all named Christopher, Chris, Christine, Christina and Kris as December 25th has been deemed as your feast day!
