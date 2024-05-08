Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Sophie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is the wonderfully sweet, 7-year-old gal, Sophie! Sophie arrived at Berkshire Humane Society when her owner no longer had housing or the ability to care for her.

Sophie loves to meet people and considers strangers to be friends that she just hasn’t met yet! If she really likes you, she’ll treat you to a serenade in the language of her people. Because of her vocal prowess, she’ll require a home setting, so as not to disturb any neighbors through shared walls.

Sophie likes to spend time outdoors and cavort around in the pen with the shelter staff, but she’s also quite content to hang out indoors and snuggle with her people. She could potentially live with a goofy, large male dog as she is selective, but not cats or small dogs, please.

Sophie is house-trained and keeps her kennel nice and clean, which staff have told her is “good girl behavior” in addition to her never-ending sweetness!

If you think Sophie could be the perfect new family member for you, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her as well as how to meet her and hopefully take her home!