Two Big Retail Chains Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Memorial Day 2024

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27 this year. Many Massachusetts folks will be paying tribute and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to enjoy our freedom. Whether it's attending a parade, visiting a cemetery, displaying flags, or taking a moment of silence there will be several ways to remember those who lost their lives during battle.

Many Massachusetts Folks Will Be Hosting Picnics and Cookouts This Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is also recognized as the unofficial start of summer and many Massachusetts folks will be having friends and family over for outdoor picnics and cookouts. If you are hosting a meal this year, you'll need plenty of food and other items for the gathering.

Two Big Retail Chains Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Memorial Day 

For those who wait last minute to do their Memorial Day picnic shopping you'll be glad to know that two big department stores Walmart and Target will be open on Memorial Day 2024. Walmart and Target have locations throughout Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Holyoke, Lowell, Springfield, and many more.

Don't Forget to Confirm That Your Location Will Be Open. Will the Store Have Special Hours on May 27? 

If you are going to shop at either of these stores on Memorial Day, you'll want to confirm that your location is open and what the hours of operation are on May 27. You can check Walmart locations and hours here and for Target you can go here.

Don't Fret

If you need an extra bag of buns or have to grab another package of hot dogs for your Memorial Day festivities both Walmart and Target will have you covered on May 27.

