Elizabeth Banks touts unabashedly that she is a proud native of Pittsfield, MA. When Banks is local, she'll usually post saying as much on her Instagram page which has 3.9 million followers.

Banks, who directed "Cocaine Bear" which was released in February, is the host of the popular game show "Press Your Luck", which airs Tuesdays on ABC.

Erin Mark from Pittsfield debates Elizabeth Banks, also from Pittsfield, over hot dog rivals, Teo's and Hot Dog Ranch

Tuesday's episode featured contestant Erin Mark, a native from Pittsfield (like Banks), who had a friendly argument on who had the better hot dogs, Teo's or Hot Dog Ranch.

Mark had to go with Teo's, where Banks says she is a big fan of Hot Dog Ranch.

The two also gave some love to Patrick's Pub, a staple in downtown Pittsfield since 1985. Owner John McNinch was quick to thank Banks for the shout out.

Mark also tugged at heart strings when she revealed that she was living with cystic fibrosis and wasn't expected to live past the age of 18.

An inherited life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

Cystic fibrosis affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. It causes these fluids to become thick and sticky. They then plug up tubes, ducts, and passageways.

Mark is alive and well, however, and it was super cool to see her and Banks debate the historic baby hot dog rivals on national television on Tuesday night. Way to go, Erin Mark!

