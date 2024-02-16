Feds, Police In MA Stop ‘Violent Potential Act’

Police in Massachusetts arrested 51 year-old Chris Oliveri of Milford on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. Oliveri robbed the an NBT Bank in Pittsfield on Nov. 29 which subsequently led to a two-month long investigation which culminated with an arrest in Milford on February 7.

The alleged armed robber made off with $143,000 after zip tying employees and took off back to the eastern part of the state in a rented vehicle.

attachment-426084045_786807306809124_1121355196283054297_n loading...

What authorities found inside the Milford home where Oliveri was living with his parents, who knew nothing about the nefarious behavior, was disturbing. Along the same clothing as he was wearing when the robbery took place, were weapons that could have done a lot harm.

Police searching the home of an accused Pittsfield bank robber found smoke grenades, body armor, zip ties and four guns, including a fully automatic AR-15, according to Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue. -berkshireeagle.com

Found in a duffel bag in his room was the same clothing and shoes the robber was wearing; zip ties of the same brand as the ones used to bind the employees' hands; body armor; a gun cleaning kit; a homemade silencer; smoke grenades; rope and ammunition. In another bag was a foldable 12-gauge shotgun.

"Those are all indicia of a violent potential act that could have taken place" -DA Shugrue

Alleged Bank Robber Christopher Oliveri of Milford, MA

attachment-65c4084c4f144.image loading...

This investigation was conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau, Digital Forensic Evidence Unit, and Drug Unit, Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Milford Police Department. -Pittsfield Police Department

Oliveri is being held without the right to bail in Milford District Court.