MA High School Named ‘Most Expensive’ In America

School is certainly not cheap and I suppose if you have the means, you can send your child to a very expensive high school. Massachusetts is number one in education and with that comes a lot of not so cheap schools. For the sake of this post we will focus on high school.

I'm a member of the class of 1998. I entered Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, MA in the fall of 1994 with a yearly tuition of $4000. The following year, my parents yanked me out of there because the tuition was going to $5000.  Bishop Fenwick in 2024 is $19,250 just for reference. This seems like nothing when it comes to the yearly cost of some of these schools.

Milton Academy - yearly tuition $65,980 (day) - $75,980 (boarding)

Known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence and holistic development, the Milton School offers a comprehensive range of programs and educational opportunities and is dedicated to expanding students’ intellectual curiosity, critical thinking and social engagement. -nasdaq.com

Milton Academy - Milton, MA

Boasting a 5 to 1 student ratio and offering 185 courses with an average class size of 14, students representing 26 states attend Milton Academy.

Photo by Jared Charney
  • Concord Academy ($52,740) in Concord, MA
  • Philips Academy ($53,950) in Andover, MA
  • St. Mark's ($55,710) in Southborough, MA
  • Noble and Greenough School ($60,100) in Dedham, MA
  • Groton School ($59,995) in Groton, MA
  • Middlesex School ($58,350) in Concord, MA
  • Belmont Hills School ($57,400) in Belmont, MA

