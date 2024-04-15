School is certainly not cheap and I suppose if you have the means, you can send your child to a very expensive high school. Massachusetts is number one in education and with that comes a lot of not so cheap schools. For the sake of this post we will focus on high school.

MA High School Named 'Most Expensive' In America

I'm a member of the class of 1998. I entered Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, MA in the fall of 1994 with a yearly tuition of $4000. The following year, my parents yanked me out of there because the tuition was going to $5000. Bishop Fenwick in 2024 is $19,250 just for reference. This seems like nothing when it comes to the yearly cost of some of these schools.

Milton Academy - yearly tuition $65,980 (day) - $75,980 (boarding)

attachment-18815370_1933504496675526_7248059553932028723_o loading...

Known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence and holistic development, the Milton School offers a comprehensive range of programs and educational opportunities and is dedicated to expanding students’ intellectual curiosity, critical thinking and social engagement. -nasdaq.com

Milton Academy - Milton, MA

attachment-430172873_917457753714263_3085246117279192769_n loading...

Boasting a 5 to 1 student ratio and offering 185 courses with an average class size of 14, students representing 26 states attend Milton Academy.

Massachusetts High Schools 'Most Expensive' in America

Photo by Jared Charney Photo by Jared Charney loading...

Concord Academy ( $52,740 ) in Concord, MA

) in Concord, MA Philips Academy ( $53,950 ) in Andover, MA

) in Andover, MA St. Mark's ( $55,710 ) in Southborough, MA

) in Southborough, MA Noble and Greenough School ( $60,100 ) in Dedham, MA

) in Dedham, MA Groton School ( $59,995 ) in Groton, MA

) in Groton, MA Middlesex School ( $58,350 ) in Concord, MA

) in Concord, MA Belmont Hills School ($57,400) in Belmont, MA