This week in Massachusetts is looking to be one of the hotter weeks (so far) this Summer. While we're currently looking at high temperatures hitting in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week and even hotter in some spots throughout the Bay State, there are certainly some warmer spots than others. So, where are the warmest cities and towns in Massachusetts traditionally?

As we're just about to the final weeks of July, we're definitely going to see warmer days ahead. Regardless of where you reside in the Bay State, it's likely there is somewhere within your region that is just a little warmer than the rest of the cities or towns surrounding it. So, where are the warmest cities and towns throughout each region of Massachusetts?

According to the source, known as 'Current Results', we can break down these warmest towns throughout the state.

Cape Cod & Islands - Edgartown, MA (in Martha's Vineyard)

Edgartown, which is a part of Martha's Vineyard is a small town that has an annual temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warmer than any of the other towns within that coastal region.

Eastern MA - Brockton

You would need to go south of Boston, and into Plymouth County to find the warmest town in the eastern region of the state. Brockton has an average high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Central MA - Westfield

In the central part of the Bay State, we head a little west of Springfield to the city of Westfield. There, they have an annual average high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

Western MA - North Adams

As we travel into the Berkshires, the warmest town that you will find is in the northern area of Berkshire County. North Adams has an annual average temperature of 58 degrees Fahrenheit, albeit the coldest high temperature of any region.

So, now you know where the warmest spots are in each region throughout the state of Massachusetts. Also, if you're wondering what the record high temperature is in the state, that would be a scorching 107 degrees Fahrenheit, set back on August 2, 1975 in New Bedford.

It won't be long before even warmer temperatures are upon us throughout the Bay State. Stay cool and stay hydrated, Massachusetts!

