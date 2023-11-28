These 10 Massachusetts Cities Are the Snowiest in the State

We're a month out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40-degree temperatures.

Besides a few snow flurries here and there, Massachusetts residents have yet to see a significant snowfall this holiday season. While this might make some snow haters happy, skiers, winter sports enthusiasts, and snowplow drivers are less than thrilled.

While the grass is still showing in most parts of the state, in the past 15 years Massachusetts has had the most snowfall it's seen, dating back to when the state started keeping records of snowfall in the late 1800's, according to Spada Law Group.

An average Massachusetts winter will bear a snowfall of 49.5 inches, but the amount each municipality gets is certainly based on where you live. Typically, this first significant snow in western Massachusetts occurs between late November and early December.

In a normal winter season, Berkshire County has been known to get some pretty decent snow cover and it got me wondering, what city in Massachusetts gets the most snow?

According to HomeSnacks, an analytics site that "combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies", the following list is the snowiest cities with over 5,000 people.

Snowiest Cities in Massachusetts 2022