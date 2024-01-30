Massachusetts Sheriff’s Department Warn Residents of Fake Warrants, Cash Grab Phone Scam
The Sherriff's Department in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is just the latest law enforcement agency warning local residents about a new and ongoing scam involving the false impersonation of an officer.
In a recent Facebook post, the office wants to make the community aware of the ongoing scam that was recently reported to them.
Unknown individuals are contacting residents who live in the small western Massachusetts community claiming that they work for the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department and are calling to inform targets about alleged warrants for their arrest. These callers are falsely identifying themselves as Sgt. Brad Little and Sgt. Alan Cummings.
These scammers are looking for money in return to "clear the warrants" and are requesting payment through various online services in the sum of $1200.00.
The Sheriff's Department made clear that no one from their office is contacting members of the community and nor would they ever with such information. Residents who receive a call stating such, are asked to hang up and contact their local police department with any information pertaining to the call.
