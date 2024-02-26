Migrants From This Country Love Massachusetts!

Massachusetts has the second largest Brazilian population in the country. Only Florida has more than the commonwealth. Massachusetts currently has 84,214 Brazilians living here, Florida has 105,290.

Brazilians by State

Florida 19%

Massachusetts 18%

California 10%

New Jersey 7%

New York 6%

Other 40%

Why Do Brazilians Choose Massachusetts More So Than Other States?

Jobs, a better education, a diverse and accepting community.

As Brazil has repeatedly devalued its currency, Brazilians have increasingly looked abroad for better-paying jobs to help support their families. Many of those who came to greater Boston were from the middle class and had at least a high-school education.

That is a major reason many Brazilians have chosen to migrate to Boston, with its many job opportunities, high-quality education, widespread entertainment throughout the city, and a diverse community. -gmrodriguezlaw.com

Brazilians also were attracted to already Portuguese speaking communities that existed in Massachusetts. Since the colonial period, Massachusetts has been home to a lot of Portuguese speaking population.

Boston proper has the most Brazilian population. Framingham has a very sizable number of Brazilian immigrants living there, followed by Everett, Lowell, and Marlborough.

Labor Force

Brazilians participate in the work force more so that immigrants from other Latin countries. Construction, masonry, contractors, painters, culinary, and clothing, just to name a few.

Brazilians had a higher labor force participation rate (79%) than Other Latinos (68%) and Non-Latinos (66%). Among Brazilians, men had a higher labor force participation (86%) than women (72%). Older Brazilians had higher labor force participation, which was 88% for those 45-64. This was higher than for Other Latinos (70%) and NonLatinos (79%).

Brazilian Culture in Massachusetts

Brazilian culture can absolutely be felt throughout the communities they live in. From the delicious food, to the warm and caring nature of Brazilians, to dance, music, art, religion and more.