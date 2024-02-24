The Best Affordable Place To Live in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts residents already know the positives of living in the Bay State. For those who are new to the area, Massachusetts is full of reasons why people want to move here including our public education/higher education offerings, top-notch healthcare, outside recreation options, history, art, culture, and our impressive job market just to name a few. Plus, Massachusetts folks get the benefit of being able to enjoy all four seasons. It's no wonder people want to work and raise their families here.

If you are thinking of making a move to Massachusetts and don't necessarily want to spend a fortune living here (areas like Cambridge, Boston, and Nantucket can be quite costly) but still want to experience living in a nice place SoFi published a list of the best affordable places to live in Massachusetts in 2024. Although nothing compares to actually visiting the town or city you're interested in, a little web research can be a great start to get you thinking about where you may want to explore as a potential place to live. Today we take a look at the top two.

The Second best place to live in Massachusetts according to SoFi is Quincy. Here's what the site states about living in Quincy.

The housing market is warming up, with home prices rising roughly 10% year over year, but there’s a silver lining of sorts. While you’ll spend more of your income to buy a home here, the median home sale price is approximately $100,000 below the median list price.

Of course one of the big benefits of living in Quincy is the fact that you still get to enjoy a small-town feel but you're not too far away from Boston (less than 30 minutes) so you can get your fill of experiencing the big city life without having to do a lot of traveling. Quincy has a population of a little over 100,000. Top attractions include Adams National Historical Park, Quincy Quarries Reservation, and the United States Naval Shipbuilding Museum & USS Salem

The best affordable place to live in Massachusetts according to SoFi is Leominster. Here's what the site states about living in Leominster.

The home price to income ratio is slightly higher but overall, it’s much cheaper to buy in Leominster than many other Massachusetts towns, which could be ideal for first-time homebuyers. There’s plenty of variety, including single-family homes, condos, and townhouses. Rents are also affordable.

Leominster has a population of slightly over 40,000 people. If spending time in Boston is a priority, it's a little more of a trek from Leominster (about 90 minutes). Top attractions include The Gate Escape, Sholan Farms, Doyle Community Park and Center, and the Frances H. and Jonathan Drake House.

