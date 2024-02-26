Dangerous Tracking Scam Targeting Massachusetts Cell Phones

Massachusetts residents know all too well that scams are unfortunately a part of life. We are inundated with scam-type emails, text messages, phone calls, and social media daily. Another scam is making the rounds and my wife received a bogus text message on her cell phone a couple of days ago claiming to be from the United States Post Office (USPS). Here's what was included in the text:

The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address in the link within 12 hours. https://usps.qwwkvdrdpi.top (do not enter this address into your browser) (Please reply to Y, then exit the SMS, open the SMS activation link again, or copy the link to Safari browser and open it) The US postal team wishes you a wonderful day

This is indeed a scam and the US Post Office has information about it on its website. USPS says this type of scam is smishing.

Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information. These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. USPS utilizes the 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones.

The short of it is this is another method to steal your financial information. Rest assured the USPS will not send random text messages like the example above. You would have to take action ahead of time by registering online to get a text from USPS. Even in that case, USPS will not and does not send a link.

You can read more about 'smishing,' how to recognize a smishing text, and how to report USPS-related smishing by going here.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman