Popular Chain Restaurant Closes 8 Massachusetts Locations Without Notice

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One popular chain restaurant that has locations throughout Massachusetts abruptly closed its doors recently and it has some folks wondering what's going on.

TGI Fridays Closes Multiple Massachusetts Locations Without Notice

Yesterday, diners trying to patronize the Dedham, Massachusetts location of TGI Fridays located at 750 Providence Highway were in for a surprise. As of January 2, 2024, a sign was posted on the door stating the restaurant's closure with zero explanation.

According to BostonNews25, closure notices were posted on the doors of locations in Danvers, North Attleboro, Seekonk, Mansfield, Milford, Framingham, and Marlboro all stating their permanent closure.

According to the eatery's website, the only remaining Massachusetts restaurants are located in Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methuen, Millbury, North Dartmouth, and Stoughton.