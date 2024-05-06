The #1 Best Bank In Massachusetts For 2024

Is it better to bank with an online bank or a brick and mortar? If you want that personal touch, sticking with a local, community bank will probably suit you best. Online banks such as Ally or Sofi can offer high interest rate savings accounts, but service is what they tend to lack.

You won't a ton of the huge banks like Bank of America, or TD Bank high on this list, but Wallethub has released the list of the best banks in Massachusetts for 2024.

The #1 Voted Best Bank in Massachusetts is Webster Five in Auburn

Webster Five Bank headquartered in Auburn, MA offers Business Services‚ Car Loans‚ Checking‚ Credit Cards‚ Home Equity‚ Investments‚ Mortgages‚ Personal Loans‚ Savings & CDs.

Opening in 1868 in Webster, the bank has 7 locations with their headquarters in Auburn (moved there in 2021)

Auburn

Dudley

Oxford

Webster

Shrewsbury

Worcester (2)

Boasting participation in a ton of community activities and support, Webster Five was out cleaning up over the weekend.

Today, supported by our solid history and secure financial base, Webster Five has a reputation for outstanding personal service, community support and fiscal strength. In addition, our expanded branch network has made it more convenient than ever for area residents and businesses to bank with us.

Webster Five teaching financial literacy to young people

Of the 137 reviews, Webster Five's average rating was a 4.9 out of 5.0.