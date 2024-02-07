The Most Expensive Home In Massachusetts
The average home value has risen by 7.3% in Massachusetts over the last twelve months. More than half the time, people get more than the asking price, to boot.
Massachusetts consistently makes the top ten most expensive states to live in when it comes to real estate, the price of groceries, and more.
The Current Average Home Value in Massachusetts is $585,959
Comparable homes in the area, supply and demand, job market, education, health care access all play a role in Massachusetts' huge home values.
The top 15 Massachusetts Cities with the Highest Home Values
15. Belmont
Typical home value: $1.343M
14. Lincoln
Typical home value: $1.351M
13. Needham
Typical home value: $1.357M
12. Newton
Typical home value: $1.361M
11. Winchester
Typical home value: $1.386M
10. Gosnold
Typical home value: $1.389M
9. Lexington
Typical home value: $1.422M
8. West Tisbury
Typical home value: $1.532M
7. Dover
Typical home value: $1.549M
6. Wellesley
Typical home value: $1.744M
5. Edgartown
Typical home value: $1.748M
4. Weston
Typical home value: $2.009M
3. Aquinnah
Typical home value: $2.187M
2. Chilmark
Typical home value: $2.431M
1. Nantucket
Typical home value: $2.590M
Sources include zillow, stacker.
