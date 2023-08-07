Massachusetts is known for having plenty of great attractions throughout the state. This typically comes in large part due to its place in American history, along with its place within the surrounding New England region's culture. But recently, one attraction in Massachusetts was named among the best things to do in the U.S. this Summer. And it's not just any particular attraction, it's an entire town in the Berkshires.

The popular publication 'Travel Lemming' recently listed the 150 Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer. While there were several unique ideas throughout the list, such as visiting a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado, or catching a sunrise at Fire State Park in Nevada, but none quite had the same idea as what they had in mind for a certain small town in Massachusetts.

Coming in on their list of the 150 best things to do this summer, at #38:

Live Like a Norman Rockwell Subject in the Berkshires - in Stockbridge, MA

The Red Lion Inn Facebook The Red Lion Inn Facebook loading...

'Travel Lemming' pointed out that Norman Rockwell used Stockbridge as his own "creative haven" while living there. They even gave some more of the Berkshires a shoutout during their mention of Stockbridge:

The Berkshires in western Massachusetts is often overlooked by vacationers. But it has long been the haven of artists, scholars, artisans, and entrepreneurs. The region spans 30 towns and 2 cities, but few encapsulate its spirit like Stockbridge. James Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James” mentions the town, which is immortalized by its famous former resident, painter Norman Rockwell. Fittingly, the Norman Rockwell Museum is one of the town’s greatest draws. Visit the Red Lion Inn when in Stockbridge, a feature in Rockwell’s Home for Christmas painting. Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health is another primary attraction, providing a relaxing retreat. Two more wellness centers, Canyon Ranch and Miraval, lie in nearby Lenox. Tanglewood spans between both towns and is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The venue will host other popular bands this summer, including Train, Steve Miller Band—and to come full circle—James Taylor on Independence Day weekend.

- Norman Rockwell Museum

-Miraval

- Tanglewood

Instead of focusing on one particular attraction, 'Travel Lemming' put the entire town of Stockbridge on its list, along with a mention for some friends a little to the north in Lenox. The Berkshires continues to impress! It might be a good idea to hit up that part of the region before the we reach the end of this Summer!

