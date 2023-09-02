This Hated Massachusetts Retailer Lets You Sleep In Their Parking Lot

People love to hate on Walmart for many reasons, but they are actually cool about camping out overnight.

You can get immensely sleepy on long road trips. We've all tried to stay awake, slapping your face, turning the radio up super loud, putting the AC on blast even in the winter, but nothing works.

You Know What Does Work? Pulling Over and Taking a Nap.

TAKING A BREAK FROM BEING BEHIND THE WHEEL WHILE SLEEPY IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.

20% of people have admitted falling as asleep at the wheel this year, 40% admit that it has happened once in their lifetime. -nsc.org

Where Can I Pull Over and Take a Snooze?

Rest areas are always a good spot, but if there isn't one around near where you are, look for a local Walmart.

Yea, Walmart, bro.

IT'S PERFECTLY LEGAL TO SLEEP IN YOUR CAR IN A WALMART PARKING LOT, SO STOP HATING ON THE BIG BOX GIANT.

Yes, it is legal to sleep in a Walmart parking lot. The less quick answer is that it can be done as long as you ask for permission and adhere to the regulations and you are not camping there.

RV Option

Consequently, we do permit RV parking on our store parking lots as we are able. Permission to park is extended by individual store managers. -outdoorsy.com

Not All Locations Do, But Most Allow It.

Good stuff, right?

I mean, it is SCARY when you even fall asleep at the wheel for like 5 seconds! Do the right thing and find a rest stop or your local Walmart.

There are 48 Walmart locations in Massachusetts.