Attention MA. Residents! Have You Seen These Three Stolen Bikes?

If someone were to ask me what is my biggest pet peeve? I think the answer would have to be stealing. Especially when a crook steals from someone that has worked hard for that precious good for a long time. Not only is it illegal and can lead you into serious trouble, it's also heartless since the victim or victims are now suffering from those losses.

Two loyal listeners, Airen and Andrea Wadsworth out of Lee contacted us via Facebook about of their three dirt bikes that were stolen out of their garage on February 23rd as padlocks were cut and the scumbags wheeled the bikes through their yard. Pictured below are the description of the dirt bikes.

Airen Wadsworth

The robbery happened at 1:47am and 3 people were seen on the cameras. They were bold. We were home, lights were on, and cars were in driveway. They entered our yard along the dark side of our garage, around the back and broke open a door that was locked and dead bolted. They had to move a weight bench and 250 weights yo open door and more bikes out. They took motorcycles but left other valuable items which was strange. My husband and son are crushed. As a family we feel so violated and are sense of safety is shattered. - Andrea Wadsworth

From Andrea Wadsworth as One of the men looking in garage right before the break in.

From Andrea Wadsworth as they broke into the far-left door.

From Andrea Wadsworth as They pushed the bikes out this area to marble street in the storm.

Two bikes have a 350 two stroke engine while the other one has a 250 two stroke engine. All three bikes have Airtime all over them plus tons of extra items on them according Airen Wadsworth.

Any information or clues on where these beautiful dirt bikes would be greatly appreciated from the general public. Again, this all went down in Lee, Massachusetts just two towns over from Pittsfield down in the Southern Berkshires.

Anyone with information and clues is asked to reach out to Airen and Andrea Wadsworth via their Facebook pages just by clicking on their names. Once again, any help is greatly appreciated for our loyal listeners in this local community. And hopefully we can track these crooks down and bring them to justice!

Have you ever had something valuable just swiped from under you and what was it? Let us know on our station app.

