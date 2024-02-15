Massachusetts Volunteer Club Offering $25,000 Prize in February Raffle

Massachusetts is home to several Kiwanis volunteer clubs. Division 17 alone has clubs that serve the areas of Lee, Northampton, Holyoke, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield, Easthampton, Southampton, West Springfield, Agawam and Sheffield. Through various community projects and scholarship programs the club is dedicated to improving the world one child and one child at a time.

Sheffield Kiwanis works tirelessly to improve the southern Berkshire and tri-state Berkshire community. Some examples of Sheffield Kiwanis' efforts in the local community include running several food drives each year, hosting the annual Warm The Children program (which provides new winter clothing to local children in need), and giving out scholarships to high-school students each year.

Kiwanis Will Be Giving Away Big Money On February 24

Speaking of scholarships, Sheffield Kiwanis's memorial scholarship raffle is currently taking place. The club is selling tickets at $50 each which are available by going here. The first prize is $25,000 and there are second and third prizes of $1,500 and $500 respectively. The giveaway will be on Feb. 24 at the Frog Restaurant in Sheffield at 8 pm. Only 1,500 tickets are being sold for this raffle and you do not need to be present to win.

Sheffield Kiwanis gives away many scholarships to local youth yearly and this raffle aids in the club being able to continue to serve the local youth each year.

