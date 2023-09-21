Can You Buy A Car Without A License In Massachusetts?

It's hard to believe that I've had my driver's license for almost 10 years now since I started driving on a learner's permit in 2012. Fast forward to 2014, I remember finding the first car I wanted. It was nothing special considering I was a new driver but it was cheap reliable transportation.

What was my first car?

This also leads to the question, can you buy a car without a license? In short, yes you can. When I bought my 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for a whopping $500 (I know lot of money right?) It was just one month before I got my driver's license.

What are other reasons for buying a car without license?

Here are some examples according to WWLP22News:

You are planning on getting your license, and you see your dream car before you become a licensed driver.

You are gifting a car to a family member or a friend. In this case, you will have to put the car title in the person’s name to whom you are gifting the car.

You are a business owner and need a vehicle for business purposes.

You are unable to drive and purchase the vehicle for a caregiver or nanny.

A caregiver will be driving the car because you are unable to drive because of a disability.

You are a car collector or you are purchasing the car as an investment.

You are purchasing the car for a minor to practice on with a learner’s permit. Keep in mind that a licensed driver has to be in the car with a minor who has a learner’s permit.

In the end, it's best to have a driver's license in the long run since you can't legally register or sometimes insure a vehicle without a valid license in certain states. Not to mention, when you go to purchase a car, you can't test drive it yourself and will need a legally licensed driver to do that for you.

