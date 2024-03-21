Is It Legal To Collect & Store Rainwater In Massachusetts?

We can certainly say we have seen a lot of rain recently in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It just seems like it never ends! Especially when it came to free community concert series nights like last year. You know what they say, 'rain is a good thing' like that Luke Bryan song.

What I mean by good, is the rain can be collected to prevent runoff from storms for example.

But is collecting 'Rainwater' legal in Massachusetts?

While states like Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin all have have restrictions on collecting rainwater, and Kansas and North Dakota where you have to have a permit to collect rainwater, All other states including Massachusetts allow residents to legally collect rainwater.

According to WWLP22 Springfield, Massachusetts residents are encouraged to set up their own rain barrels to collect rainwater from a home’s roof through the gutter system. However, they don't not encourage residents to drink rainwater, but rather use it for your garden, lawn, car washing or other outdoor chores.

According to Mass.gov, watering lawns and gardens can typically make up to 40% of your household water use especially during the summer months. When drought warnings are in effect, watering of lawns is the first thing that's restricted. That's when it's a good time to use rainwater instead of municipal water. Just one rain barrel is a 1/4 inch of rainfall on your roof. The amount of water that can be used on a 200-square-foot garden.

Where can we get these barrels?

Many great towns offer rain barrels through annual sales but there are also several vendors on state contracts. Two well known Massachusetts rain barrel companies to be considered are Boston Building Resources at 100 Terrace St. in Boston and Aaron’s Rain Barrels in Leominster.

You can also make your own barrel out of a 55-gallon drum that has previously been used to ship food products. Do not by any circumstances use a barrel that was once used to ship toxic chemicals as that can be hazardous no matter how clean it is. Click here, how to make your own rain barrel and how to properly install one for safety tips.

