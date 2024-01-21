We Introduce MA Residents To A Terrific Story Teller

It's not often that we spotlight an author who in one word is "versatile". Rhode Island native Raina Smith has a love for The Ocean State's storied history as she spotlights her roots in all her literary efforts. Her latest novel entitled "The Earth Consented" delves into the genre of science-fiction, extra-terrestrial and paranormal themes.

attachment-Raina-Earth Consented loading...

She also penned "The Vampire" a supernatural thriller (a sequel is already in the works) and "The 13th Apostle Trilogy" a compilation of religious thrillers. Her inspiration stems from personal experiences and curiosities of a universal energy force with a connection to life as her storylines have been described as "dramatic and intense". There is no doubt her readers find human emotion from the characters that are spotlighted in her literary works.

attachment-Raina Smith loading...

Raina expresses her love for nature in her works as human beings need to connect with the conscious intelligence of a natural environment that s provided to us on a daily basis as her mission is to spend the rest of her life observing and writing about the human soul's evolution.

attachment-Raina Smith 2 loading...

You will have a chance to get acquainted with this talented lady as she will be featured with yours truly, filling in for Jesse Stewart on our "Let's Talk" segment which airs Monday morning at 9:05. Tune in to 860AM, 94.1FM, LIVE on-line by going here, on the FREE WSBS app and on your Smart Speaker devices.

Feel free to connect with Raina via social media. Check out her pages on Facebook OR Linked In.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.rainacsmith.com)

(ALL photos of Raina Smith were officially approved with her permission to be featured in this aforementioned article)