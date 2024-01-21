2 Food Products Sending People to The Hospital, Sold In Massachusetts

There's another recall and food safety alert that you should be aware of because people who have consumed two particular meat products have become ill and some are even being hospitalized. The products were sold at Sam's Club and Costco. Costco has a few locations throughout Massachusetts.

The products you want to avoid consuming are Charcuterie Meats particularly the following:

Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler

Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta

According to the United Centers for Disease Control so far 47 illnesses and 10 hospitalizations have been linked to the food products listed above due to a Salmonella outbreak. In addition, the CDC has included a map of where the 47 people in the Salmonella outbreak lived which you can view by going here.

Are Any of the illnesses in Massachusetts?

The map doesn't show any illnesses in Massachusetts but it should be noted that the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in 24-oz. twin-pack (two 12-oz. trays) and any lot numbers associated with the product could be contaminated. This is the same case for the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam's Club. The Costco wholesale club has locations throughout Massachusetts including West Springfield, Waltham, Avon, Dedham, Everett, and Danvers.

If you do have the product in your home you should either discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can view all of the symptoms related to Salmonella and additional information by going here.

