You may have received some coupons (I know I did) for Subway in the mail recently only to find out they're not valid at certain locations. This has brought frustration for many Massachusetts customers as we're always trying to find the best way to get better deals. Especially with the way inflation has gone everywhere.

What is the deal with the recent Subway coupons?

According to bargainfoodie.com, many subway locations do accept coupons issued by their corporate head office. However, to know for sure if your nearest Subway store accepts them, it is best to call ahead before placing your order as it is not obligatory for all stores across locations to accept these offers due to the fact that each location is privately franchised.

Why would they not accept coupons?

Many Subway franchises just simply cannot afford to give away food for free. Even the smallest discounts can severely affect the operations of that particular store. It all boils down to the rising prices of ingredients, especially meat, which have been affecting Subway stores for a while. Many stores have complained about being short-staffed with far less customers.

In some cases, shipping of raw materials from their supplier can be expensive. Along with the cost of gas and maintenance, which becomes overwhelming for store owners. Subway is aware of this problem and doesn’t stop its stores from opting out of these promotions. Some stores can actually afford the discount due to a large customer base and low prices of shipping ingredients in that particular market.

How can we tell when a particular store doesn't accept coupons?

There is no specific way to tell which stores do in fact accept coupons as they reserve the right to opt-out of a promotion anytime if they feel the profits are not holding up too well.

