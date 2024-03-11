When it comes to fast food Baystate, there's plenty to choose from like for instance Dunkin, Dominos, Panera, Chipotle, Taco Bell, Subway, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, KFC, Popeyes, Wendy's, and the list just goes on and on. That alone you have Donuts, Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches, Tacos, Burgers, and of course Chicken. So you have plenty to choose from but what if I told you one of them happens to be worst in America?

Before we get to the worst, let's dive into the famous fast food chains that started in New England:

And with 234 locations in Massachusetts, McDonald's tops the list of the being the worst fast food chain in America. According to PinkWhen, despite McDonald's being the most well-known fast-food restaurant in the world it was ranked as the worst fast-food chain in America by Consumer Reports in 2014.

There were reports of employees serving food that had fallen on the floor to moldy McFlurry machines to a McDonald’s drink machine crawling with earthworms, it’s no wonder despite being America's favorite that McDonald's is at the top of this list. In 2006, a customer in Texas allegedly found a dead rat in a McDonald’s salad. In 2000, Katherine Ortega found a fried chicken head in her Box of “Mighty Wings,” In 2015, a McDonald’s customer in Japan found a human tooth in their French fries.

BELOW IS THE LATEST COMPLAINT OF THE GREAT BARRINGTION LOCATION:

Other complaints from customers throughout the country include the quality of the food, the state of the bathrooms, and the slow service. Especially during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic. In addition, many people believe McDonald’s is in fact responsible for contributing to the obesity epidemic in the US. While McDonald’s may be convenient and affordable, it’s definitely not the best choice when it comes to fast food. As you probably have seen in the 2004 film 'Supersize Me.'

