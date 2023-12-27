When it comes to travelling in Massachusetts and beyond, I tend to aim for local lodging more than the big chains only because the memories behind it are more worth talking. I mean when was the last time someone had an amazing memory at like the Holiday Inn unless it was some awesome party? Or something else that I won't go into details about. 😉

So, what is the oldest hotel that is locally owned here in Massachusetts?

Hotel On North

We turn to Hotel On North which is a gorgeous boutique hotel located in the city of Pittsfield, a centrally located part of the Berkshires and has been in operation since 2015! You might be saying that's not that old. The operations might be young but according to onlyinyourstate.com, local hotel owners Laurie and David Tierney transformed the late 1800s building (now listed on the National Register of Historic Places) of what was once a well-known sporting goods and menswear store called Besse-Clarke, into an elegant 45-room hotel and venue space.

Hotel On North

Hotel On North

Efforts were made to preserve the facility's original décor which include exposed brick walls, tin ceilings, and unique furnishings. Also a display of rotating artwork can be found at the hotel’s “gallery.”

Hotel On North

What other hotel do you know where you can actually sit in the original birdcage car and enjoy cocktails!!?? This totally awesome if you ask me!

Hotel On North

Each guest room at the hotel is setup differently as they are all individually decorated with unique touches. However guests can enjoy modern amenities like fast-speed internet, high-definition televisions, and luxurious linens can be found in every room.

Hotel On North

The most well liked room is the library suite where you can sleep surrounded by 125 stocked bookshelves complete with a rolling library ladder. I've always wanted to try one of those! 😁 This suite also features amazing amentias like a wet bar, claw-foot bathtub (those are freaking heavy!), walk-in shower, and two flat-screen televisions.

Hotel On North

If you get hungry, they also offer a full-service restaurant and bar located within the hotel as the popular Berkshire Palate serves up craft food and cocktails five days a week.

Have you stayed at Hotel On North before? Tell us about your experience on our station app!

