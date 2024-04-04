Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect For Massachusetts

Even though the groundhog claims he predicted an "Early Spring." But we all know what ends up happening in the end. And this is no joke ether now that the calendar says April. More snow in the forecast for the Baystate? Scroll down for the latest weather update from the National Weather Service.

What do we expect for the start of April in Massachusetts? Keep scrolling for the latest update from the National Weather Service.

farmersalmanac.com farmersalmanac.com loading...

According to the farmer's almanac the coldest months predicted were January which was supposed to be particularly stormy, snowy and wet, with the potential for lots of rain and sleet. An East Coast storm was also expected to bring heavy snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures during the second week of February.

Meanwhile, The almanac also said that March “could go out like a lion” with an extended forecast calling for “wild swings in the thermometer along with East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to the area during the first week of the month.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR AN UP-TO-DATE EXTENDED FORECAST:

Get our free mobile app

Here's a photo I snapped 4 years ago today of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Ryan Pause (Mount Greylock First Snowfall 2018) Ryan Pause (Mount Greylock First Snowfall 2018) loading...

Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement in a couple months

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.

HERE'S AN UPDATE AS OF THURSDAY, 4/04/2024 FROM THE NWS:

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. WHERE...Northern Berkshire County mainly at elevations above 1500 feet. WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Gusty winds combined with the heavy snow could lead to some downed trees and power outages.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of snow will move across the region through this morning before tapering off this afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates could reach one half of an inch to one inch per hour at times. A general 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected at elevations below 1500 feet resulting in locally hazardous travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

We also have you covered with Winter Watch!

How much snow did you think we got this year? Let us know on our station app.

You Need To Keep These Reliable Winter Essentials In Your Car Winter isn't over yet, Buffalo! Gallery Credit: Canva