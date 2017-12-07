New Jimi Hendrix Album Includes Unheard Songs

A new Jimi Hendrix album will contain 10 previously unheard tracks when it arrives on March 9. Both Sides of the Sky is the final part of a trilogy that includes 2010’s Valleys of Neptune and 2013’s People, Hell and Angels .

The album was once again brought to completion by Eddie Kramer, who worked on every Hendrix recording during the guitarist’s life and continues to maintain his archive. The 13-track LP focuses on the period between January 1968 and February 1970, with much of the material featuring the trio of Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles.that became Band of Gypsys

Highlights include guest appearances from Stephen Stills and Johnny Winter . Stills played on a cover of Joni Mitchell ’s “Woodstock” in September 1969 – just before Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young recorded their own version – and on the original song “$20 Fine.” Winter is heard on a cover of Guitar Slim’s “Things I Used to Do,” which has never been released in its entirety. The Jimi Hendrix Experience, including Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, are heard on “Hear My Train A Comin’.” Saxophonist Lonnie Youngblood, who was a member of Curtis Knight and the Squires , one of Hendrix’s early musical endeavors, is also featured on the album.

“Jimi’s true home was the studio – that’s where the music and the magic happened," Kramer, who co-produced with John McDermott and Hendrix’s sister Janie, said. "He loved everything about recording, and it’s been my distinct pleasure and an honor to play a part in that process both then and now.”

Jimi Hendrix, 'Both Sides of the Sky' Track Listing

1. "Mannish Boy" (previously unreleased)

2. "Lover Man" (previously unreleased)

3. "Hear My Train A Comin'" (previously unreleased)

4. "Stepping Stone" (previously unreleased)

5. "$20 Fine" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

6. "Power Of Soul" (previously unavailable extended version)

7. "Jungle" (previously unreleased)

8. "Things I Used to Do" (featuring Johnny Winter)

9. "Georgia Blues" (featuring Lonnie Youngblood)

10. "Sweet Angel" (previously unreleased)

11. "Woodstock" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

12. "Send My Love To Linda" (previously unreleased)

13. "Cherokee Mist" (previously unreleased)