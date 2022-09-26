Massachusetts Born Celebrity Sets New Record, Congratulations are in Order

Over the past several months we have highlighted some of the biggest and most successful celebrities that were born in Berkshire County and Massachusetts including Elizabeth Banks (Pittsfield), Meghan Trainor (Nantucket), Dan Duquette (Dalton), Matthew Perry (Williamstown), James Taylor (Boston) and the list goes on and on. As a matter of fact, you can view a list of 110 celebrities born in Massachusetts and the Berkshires by going here.

There's One Massachusetts-Born Celebrity That We Need to Spotlight

One Massachusetts-born celebrity who made a huge splash in Hollywood over the past two decades is John Cena. Cena (born in West Newbury), has not only had a very successful professional wrestling career in WWE, but he has also cranked out a number of successful movies.

John Cena Recently Set a New World Record

When it comes to giving back, John Cena is second to none. The big news as of late is that Cena recently set a new Guinness World Record granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation after granting 650 wishes. (see video below). According to Cena's Wikipedia page, Cena also made a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter in June 2020. Cena was also one of the driving forces behind WWE's "Be a Star" anti-bullying and breast cancer awareness campaigns.

John is Certainly one of the Good Guys

There's no doubt that John Cena is a huge celebrity and has more money than any of us could imagine but without question, when it comes to supporting those in need, he is one of the good guys. It's no surprise that Cena is one of the most successful wrestlers and celebrities of all time.

