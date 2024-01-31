Massachusetts-Born Celebrity Plans to Retire Before Age 50

What can you say that hasn't been said about West Newbury-born John Cena? The Massachusetts native has done it all from acting, music, granting the most wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, learning and fluently speaking Mandarin Chinese to being one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Speaking of wrestling, Cena has performed with the WWE since 2002. Due to his other responsibilities and opportunities, he hasn't been a full-time performer in recent years but he continues to get in the ring and compete with today's top performers on a limited schedule.

John's Time in The Wrestling Ring Will Be Winding Down Soon

Though John loves wrestling he recently revealed to Logan Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast that he can see his time in the WWE ring coming to an end in the next couple of years. Cena stated the following on the podcast

I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside, I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out, and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion, the same passion as the fanbase, and I wanna give them exactly what they give me.

It's a fact that WWE matches are scripted with storylines and predetermined outcomes but the hazards are real. Though it's not typically planned, professional in-ring athletes have gone through pretty much every physical injury you can think of including broken arms, head injuries, knocked-out teeth, scrapes, cuts, torn ACL's even death in some cases.

Though John Cena wants to continue to have some involvement with WWE be it as an ambassador or a special guest from time to time he plans on retiring from his in-ring career before he turns 50. We may not see him in the ring for much longer but we can look for him on the big screen, in commercials, and in other media projects

