A brand new musical talk show has arrived on Berkshire County radio airwaves. Berkshire resident and musician, performer, singer-songwriter, and producer Johnny Irion has debuted an eclectic musical talk show on WSBS Radio (860AM and 94.1 FM) in Great Barrington.

Johnny has teamed up with the Red Lion Inn (home of the Lion's Den and the Den Sessions and celebrating 250 years this year) to bring a show (show name coming soon) to the community that focuses on musicians both near and far, discovering new music, learning about upcoming shows at the Den and getting an inside look at the lifestyle. With a mix of talk, music, and even some live performances from the studio, Johnny is the perfect host to bring you this musical experience.

On Johnny's debut program, his guests include The Sea The Sea along with Clare Maloney (Clare Maloney and The Great Adventure will be performing at the Lion's Den on Friday, April 14). Over time, Johnny will be talking with some other artists that are coming down the pike and who will be forming at the Lion's Den. Get ready for a whole new musical experience. The radio show airs Thursday morning's at 9:05 on WSBS and you can listen to the April 6th program below (due to upload and space restrictions, the show has been divided into two segments)

