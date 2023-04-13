Johnny Irion Musical Talk Shows on WSBS

Berkshire resident and musician, performer, singer-songwriter, and producer Johnny Irion brings listeners an eclectic musical talk show Thursday mornings at 9:05 on 860 AM & 94.1 FM, WSBS.

Johnny has teamed up with the Red Lion Inn (home of the Lion's Den and the Den Sessions and celebrating 250 years this year) to bring a show (show name coming soon) to the community that focuses on musicians both near and far, discovering new music, learning about upcoming shows at the Den and getting an inside look at the lifestyle. With a mix of talk, music, and even some live performances from the studio, Johnny is the perfect host to bring you this musical experience (episodes below).

On the April 13 program, Johnny's guests include Ivan Dalia (pianist/composer) from Italy along with Patrick Sansone of the band Wilco and the Autumn Defense (audio below)

On the April 6 debut program, Johnny's guests include The Sea The Sea along with Clare Maloney (audio below).

