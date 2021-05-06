Join Us For An Incredible Edition of 10 @ 10 @ 10:10

Our new Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am resumes again this month as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin was making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages as noted on this article's cover photo..

This Sunday, May 9th why not take mom out for an afternoon day trip to Cornwall, in the beautiful Litchfield Hills of northwestern Connecticut as Kevin will preside in a ceremony that will honor a great Civil War hero, Major General John Sedgewick who held the highest ranking endorsement from our 16th President of The United States, Abraham Lincoln. His final resting place is located at The Cornwall Hollow Cemetery on route 43 just minutes from the junction of route 63.

On Saturday, May 15th, Kevin and his entourage travel to southeastern Connecticut at the venerable Leffingwell Inn located on Washington Street, just off route 2 in Norwich as he will take part in a historical re-enactment of marvels that fought in The Revolutionary War with a focus on a famed minister from that era, The Reverend Benjamin Van-Durlind. This event begins at 11 am as this all day excursion will prove to be educational and entertaining. The trek from Great Barrington takes a little over 2 hours, therefore a good opportunity for a road trip on the first half of your weekend.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

