Third Thursday is back for the month of July!

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts festival returns for its third event of 2022, this Thursday, July 21 from 5-8 pm at the Common on First Street, sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles.

Pittsfield-based Lenco Armored Vehicles is the leading designer and manufacturer of armored police vehicles for Law Enforcement Agencies and State Police and Sheriff’s Department SWAT teams. They will be bringing three vehicles for the event. The City of Pittsfield and County Ambulance are also taking part in the Touch-a-Truck event.

Jacob’s Pillow on The Road will present Dance for Social Justice Community Residency, Funk Box Dance Studio and Laye Rhythm. Berkshire Bateria is opening and closing the entertainment schedule.

The Blog Bus is back with live screen printing of Pittsfield scenes. General Dynamics will be doing an interactive experiment. BART Charter School with also be offering interactive STEAM experiments.

Folks are encouraged to stay downtown for Third Thursday After Hours and take advantage of the restaurants, theatre, and nightly entertainment that are always present in Downtown Pittsfield.

The August Third Thursday features a Love Pittsfield theme showcasing Cultural Organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Visit LovePittsfield.com for more information.