Berkshire County’s Oldest Running Car Show is Coming This Weekend

If you're looking for a fun event for the entire family this Labor Day weekend you may want to check out the oldest running car show in Berkshire County. Olde Yankee Street Rods will be hosting their annual car show on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Great Barrington V.F.W. beginning at 9 a.m. There will be hundreds of street rods, classics, muscle cars, race cars, and much more.

What Else Will be at This Weekend's Car Show in Great Barrington?

In addition to all of the beautiful cars that will be on display at the Great Barrington V.F.W., there will be food for purchase along with giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, and an award presentation. There's still time for you to sign up to be a vendor at this weekend's car show. All you have to do is text Roger at (413) 329-7226 or you can sign up here.

How Much Does it Cost to Attend The Car Show? Where Does The Money Go?

The cost to attend the Olde Yankee Street Rods' annual Labor Day weekend car show is a $10 donation. The money raised at the car show and other Olde Yankee Street Rods events goes to a combination of needy families, charity, and youth scholarships. If you are interested in joining the Olde Yankee Street Rods organization you can sign up or contact one of the members on the organization's website.

Check Out Some Photos from a Recent Berkshire County Show in Which Olde Yankee Street Rods Participated

You may remember that the Great Barrington Fire Department had its annual Main Street Car Show on Aug. 4. The Olde Yankee Street Rods supplied the music for that car show as they do each and every year. Below, we have included a photo gallery from that particular car show to give you an idea of some of the types of vehicles you'll see at the Great Barrington V.F.W. on Sept. 3.

Great Barrington Main Street Car Show: 08-03-2023

