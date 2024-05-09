Every day in this country, this particular action occurs approximately 2,400 times. Or, to put it another way, every 36 seconds. Some of the reasons why it happens include(but are not limited to) lack of sexual intimacy, emotional distancing, resentment, lack of respect, and a breakdown in communications.

What am I referring to? To quote the late, great Tammy Wynette's 1968 hit, "D-I-V-O-R-C-E". And that stat I mentioned above is correct: A divorce happens somewhere in this country every 36 seconds on average.

Divorce is never easy. At best, you just hope you and your spouse can at least end things before you angrily and bitterly despise each other. The angel on your shoulder says you should remain friends, at the very least. After all, you did love this person at one time, right?

Recently, the folks at BetMassachusetts.com, using data from the National Center for Health Statistics, determined the states with the highest and lowest divorce rates per 1,000 women.

And, although data for five states was not included (California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, and New Mexico), the surprising thing to me was that Massachusetts came in last. But wait--that's a good thing!

Out of the remaining states, Massachusetts ranked last with a divorce rate of only 1%! For comparison's sake, the state that's home to Sin City, Nevada, was #1 with a divorce rate of 4.2%. Hmmm, Las Vegas and a high divorce rate--coincidence?

Here are the 5 states with the highest divorce rate according to BetMassachusetts.com:

Nevada Oklahoma Wyoming Alabama/Arkansas(tied for 4th) Arkansas/Alabama(tied for 4th)

Here Are The 5 States With The Lowest Divorce Rate:

Massachusetts Illinois Texas Maryland Kansas

Good for us, Massachusetts! Way to stick by our partners for "better or worse"! Take a look at the full rankings by visiting Bet Massachusetts' website here.

