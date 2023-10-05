WOW: Over 40,000 Pumpkins Grow at This Pumpkin Patch in Massachusetts

It's that time of year when families are having fun together partaking in fall activities. Whether it's decorating for Halloween, sharing cider together, or picking out that perfect pumpkin, it's a thrilling time of year particularly for the kids.

Get our free mobile app

If you really want to up the wow factor for the kids this year, a trip to Parlee Farms in Massachusetts should most definitely do the trick. Parlee Farms is located in Tyngsboro, which is in Middlesex County and about 28 miles from Boston on the Route 3 corridor. Here you'll find a massive amount of pumpkins to choose from. As a matter of fact according to Only In Your State, each year, the farm produces over 40,000 pumpkins that grow on over 13 acres of land. Talk about Pumpkinmania.

While you're at Parlee Farms you can also enjoy hayrides, explore the flower garden, pick apples, pick your own fruit, cut your own flowers, and more. There's also a sunflower field and plenty of food to choose from including baked goods, ice cream, and roasted corn just to name a few.

The 100-acre farm sounds like the perfect weekend out this fall for the family. You'll probably need the entire weekend just to explore and enjoy everything Parlee Farms has to offer.

Parlee Farms is located at 95 Farwell Road, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. You can get all of the information about the farm and check out more photos by exploring the farm's Facebook page.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker