Lee Police Chief Fighting ALS Gifted Bus from Late Judge’s Family

Lee Police Chief Jeffrey Roosa was diagnosed with ALS in September of 2017 and has been fighting the disease ever since. Not only has Chief Roosa been battling for his own health, but he has also been an advocate for awareness and others.

In May of this year Chief Roosa and Retired Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Michael Polidoro, who is also battling ALS, hosted the inaugural Arrest & Estinguish ALS event, which raised funds for ALS research.

On September 5 of this year, William Boyle, a well known Springfield District Court Judge passed away after a three year battle with ALS. While the two men didn't know each other well, a connection has now been made between the late Judge's family and the Lee Police Chief.

According to Western Mass News, the family of Judge Boyle says one of his final wishes was to donate the vehicle that helped him continue to stay mobile to Chief Roosa. Boyle's wife told the news outlet that he had nothing but respect for the people in the line of duty and the family is honored they can help Chief Roosa. The judge's brother added that the specialized van was integral in Boyle continuing working months longer than he otherwise would have been able to and hopes it will do the same for the Chief.

The vehicle was presented on Tuesday, when police chiefs from across western Massachusetts came together for their annual holiday luncheon and meeting, highlighting their support for Chief Roosa. To best mimic, the cruiser he rode in for years, the van has been painted police blue and was outfitted with flashing blue lights.