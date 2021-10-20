Lenox Business Up For 2021 Award For Marketplace Excellence
A local business here in the Berkshires is in the running for a very cool regional award.
J. Smegal Roofing, in Lenox, is one of 14 businesses that has been nominated for a 2021 Award for Marketplace Excellence. According to a press release on Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Central New England has announced the finalists for this year's awards which are given out to businesses that "epitomize corporate responsibility and make efforts to ensure that our marketplace remains fair and honorable."
Here are the finalists for this year's awards...
- Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, Inc., of South Hadley
- Arvanitis, Phelan & Molta P.C., of Springfield
- Belchertown Eye Care & Sunglass Shop, of Belchertown
- Bert Hill Mover, of Westfield
- Floor Source, Inc., of Auburn
- J Smegal Roofing, of Lenox
- Melody L. Beach Consulting Group, of Southbridge
- Mercadante Funeral Home, Inc. of Worcester
- Moura's Cleaning Service, Inc., of Fitchburg
- Nandy's Cleaning Services, of Paxton
- Northeast Home & Energy, of North Grafton
- Stellato Bros., Inc., of Feeding Hills
- Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital, of South Deerfield
- Yankee Home Improvement, of Chicopee
We are excited about announcing this year's winners on Nov. 10th... Being nominated for this award is an honor in itself. The winners are those businesses who show their commitment to the highest of ethical business standards.~ Nancy B. Cahalen, President and CEO of BBB of Central New England
The award ceremony is being held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 4 pm.
J. Smegal Roofing is owned by Jason Smegal, and according to the businesses website, it provides expert roofing services to Lenox, Pittsfield, Stockbridge, and nearby.
