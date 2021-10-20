Lenox Business Up For 2021 Award For Marketplace Excellence

A local business here in the Berkshires is in the running for a very cool regional award.

J. Smegal Roofing, in Lenox, is one of 14 businesses that has been nominated for a 2021 Award for Marketplace Excellence. According to a press release on Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Central New England has announced the finalists for this year's awards which are given out to businesses that "epitomize corporate responsibility and make efforts to ensure that our marketplace remains fair and honorable."

Here are the finalists for this year's awards...

Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, Inc., of South Hadley

Arvanitis, Phelan & Molta P.C., of Springfield

Belchertown Eye Care & Sunglass Shop, of Belchertown

Bert Hill Mover, of Westfield

Floor Source, Inc., of Auburn

J Smegal Roofing, of Lenox

Melody L. Beach Consulting Group, of Southbridge

Mercadante Funeral Home, Inc. of Worcester

Moura's Cleaning Service, Inc., of Fitchburg

Nandy's Cleaning Services, of Paxton

Northeast Home & Energy, of North Grafton

Stellato Bros., Inc., of Feeding Hills

Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital, of South Deerfield

Yankee Home Improvement, of Chicopee

We are excited about announcing this year's winners on Nov. 10th... Being nominated for this award is an honor in itself. The winners are those businesses who show their commitment to the highest of ethical business standards.~ Nancy B. Cahalen, President and CEO of BBB of Central New England

The award ceremony is being held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 4 pm.

J. Smegal Roofing is owned by Jason Smegal, and according to the businesses website, it provides expert roofing services to Lenox, Pittsfield, Stockbridge, and nearby.

