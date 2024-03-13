Popular Western Massachusetts Eatery Closing for Good

Massachusetts continues to see business closings on a regular basis. Within the last month Walgreens stores in Westfield and North Adams shut down. Banks are closing their doors as well. Bank of America just shut down a couple of branches in Massachusetts this month including one in North Reading and the other in South Dennis. You can't forget about retailers saying goodbye as M. Edward Jewelers in Pittsfield recently closed along with Acme Surplus in Northampton. The closures for the latter two were for retirement reasons but the rest, not so much.

Get our free mobile app

A Beloved Western Massachusetts Restaurant That Has Been Around For Decades is About to Close its Doors

Another business will be permanently closing at the end of March. This time it's a longstanding restaurant in Berkshire County with plenty of history. It was recently announced on Facebook that Polynesian Restaurant, Luau Hale in Lenox will be closing for good on March 30. There wasn't an exact reason for the upcoming closure but below is the message the owners posted on Facebook.

It is with deep regret that I have to announce the closing of the Luau. It has been our honor and privilege to be a part of this community for decades. Watching generations of Berkshire locals sharing food, drink, laughs and life with us. From holidays and weddings to birthdays and funerals we have shared it all. You have all been part of the American dream that our parents had hoped for.

We will be open Thursday through Sunday 4-9 until March 30th. We hope to see you in the last leg of our journey and look forward to seeing you out and about in our beautiful Berkshire community. We plan on sharing MANY pictures of memories of the restaurant so please feel free to add any of yours. We love you all and thank you again for 50+ years of support and friendship.

Michael, Sam, Jodi ❤️

As with many Berkshire County residents Luau Hale was a place my family loved going for dining out. We didn't go too often but when we did it was a big treat. This closure is a strange and sad one for me because Luau Hale has been around for my entire life. It's one of those places that you assume will always be there. Without a doubt, the community will sorely miss this iconic eatery.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein