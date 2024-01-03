4 Reasons Why a Big Number of People Left Massachusetts in 2023

Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. People flock to the Bay State to take in our culture, scenery, history, sporting events, and more. Whether it's experiencing a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, attending a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, or visiting The House of the Seven Gables in Salem, Massachusetts can satisfy a tourist's itch.

Many People Said Goodbye to Massachusetts in 2023

In past years Massachusetts has also been recognized as a top state for education and to raise a family. However, it was recently reported in a survey by moving company United Van Lines that Massachusetts was one of the most moved-from states in 2023 (57% moved out of the state). Massachusetts ranked #7 in the list of outbound states according to the survey.

Why Did So Many People Move Out of Massachusetts in 2023?

There are a variety of reasons why people left Massachusetts last year but the four main reasons include the following:

Finding a job somewhere else (28%)

Family reasons (19%)

Retiring elsewhere (18%)

Lifestyle changes (16%)

Another reason one would think people left Massachusetts in 2023 is the high cost of living but that only accounted for 2%.

Aside from Massachusetts, Which Other States Made the List of "Most Moved From" in 2023?

The survey included the top outbound states. As previously mentioned Massachusetts was #7. Here are the other states that made the list.

Those are the top eight states that people moved from in 2023. You can get more details about the survey along with the top inbound states for 2023 by going here. Happy moving.

