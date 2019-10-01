LISTEN: Let’s Talk With Smitty from Sept. 30 (AUDIO)

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention takes place this Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Common in Pittsfield. Registration is at 9 a.m with the walk from 10 to noon. You can get more information including registration details by going here.

It's a fact that in Massachusetts, on average, one person dies by suicide every 13 hours. More than five times as many people died by suicide in Massachusetts in 2017 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Massachusetts for people ages 15-35. Massachusetts has a low suicide rate compared nationally – but Berkshire County has the highest rate in the commonwealth.

This past Monday, Sept. 30, Lee Watroba - The Erikson Institute Program and Community Outreach Manager for the Austen Riggs Center and Chair of the Berkshire Coalition along with Melissa Helm - The Chair of the Walk joined Smitty Pignatelli on his talk show to talk about suicide, it's impact, statistics, the upcoming walk and more.

You can listen to the program below. The show has been divided up into two segments.

(Featured Image: from left to right: Melissa Helm, Smitty Pignatelli and Lee Watroba)