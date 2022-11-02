Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Meet Peepers

A massive shout out to all who attended the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle at Haddad Subaru on Saturday morning, raising over $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society.

John Perrault joins us every Wednesday to talk shop, local happenings, and most importantly, the "pet of the week".

November is Adopt a Senior Pet month, so if you're looking for a super senior, then Peepers might be the cat for you!

Peepers is a 10-year-old domestic longhair cat whose owner went into a nursing home, leaving Peepers looking for a new forever family.

attachment-Peepers (1) (1) loading...

He's a bit shy at first, but very sweet, and loves to sit in your lap. He's lived indoors only and is OK with other cats, but he'd prefer a home without small, overly active dogs. Peepers requires routine grooming, as well as maintenance for some arthritis.

If you think you can provide the loving care and attention he needs, stop on down and meet him today! For more information call 413-447-7878, extension 124.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats at least 7 years old is only $50 in November, and if you're a senior person at least 60 years old, you can adopt a senior cat for free!