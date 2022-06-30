Local Artist Creates New Mural in Downtown Pittsfield

Downtown Pittsfield is always a hot topic of conversation, but this time we're not talking about bike lanes or scooters, we're talking about art!

The Office Cultural Pittsfield has announced that local artist and graphic designer Jesse Tobin McCauley will help brighten up downtown with a special collaboration with the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority

McCauley's newest creation is a mural to greet the passengers of the new Berkshire Flyer on the train platform of the BRTA Intermodal Transportation Center at One Columbus Ave in Pittsfield. The piece is expected to be completed this week.

The Pittsfield native received her degree from Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles and has worked as a Creative Director in Los Angeles, New York, as well as the Berkshires. She sits on the board of the Berkshire Art Association and is the creator of the Drive.Walk.Bike by City ArtShow which showcased over 40 artists during its inaugural 2020 show.

McCauley's work might look familiar, she just wrapped up work on 3 large-scale murals on the corner of North Street and Linden Street in Pittsfield, MA, and will begin a large-scale mural this August in Lenox.

