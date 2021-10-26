LOOK: Berkshire District Attorney to Host Two Town Hall Chats

In a recent chat with Berkshire County District Attorney, Andrea Harrington we learned that the D.A. will be hosting two, live, in-person town hall forums. These forums have been in the works for a while (prior to covid) as Harrington did not want to do the forums virtually but rather in person.

When and Where is the Town Hall Forums Taking Place?

Harrington will be in Great Barrington on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6 pm, at the Great Barrington Town Hall as well as the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 pm.

What is the Format?

The format will include Harrington giving folks an update on some of the work that her office has been doing. So there will be a brief presentation with an overview but aside from that, the bulk of the forum will be attendees asking questions and expressing any thoughts and/or concerns they have pertaining to Berkshire County. Harrington is ready to answer the tough questions so bring them on. Keep in mind there are certain topics that Harrington can't discuss at the town hall forums including investigations, open cases, and things of that nature.

Do I Have to Preregister?

You don't need to preregister. Just show up with your questions and you'll be good to go. Masks will be required for the safety of everyone that will be in the building.

Where Can I Obtain More Information?

For more information, you can contact the District Attorney's office at (413) 443-5951 and you can ask for Bryan House. Bryan can provide you with further details. In addition, you also have the option to send an email to Contact.BerkshireDA@mass.gov

