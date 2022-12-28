LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has Every Great View You’re Looking For

It's not easy to find a home that has views from the outside and in that look surreal no matter what time of year it is. This home in the Berkshires does it every which way you look and you can't believe how there is something you haven't seen before everywhere you look! Not only that, but it also has the third most square footage of any home that is currently on the market.

The home sits on over 68 acres of astonishing land and is known as Dragonfly Manor. It's been renovated, custom designed, and curated in a French Country with bohemian vintage farmhouse flair. That will make more sense when you see this 9,564 square foot masterpiece.

There are six bedrooms, seven and one-half bathrooms, spacious common rooms, two dining rooms (formal and informal), a 'pub' room that might as well be its own sports bar, a separate guest apartment, and two sunrooms! That doesn't even include the patio space which overlooks a two-acre lake, a massive backyard with 'rolling lawns', a four-car garage, and so much more! And it's all surrounded by hundreds of trees that give you lots of privacy, but it's also just a matter of minutes from anywhere you want to go in the Berkshires.

This amazing home is at 55&0 Maple Hill Rd in West Stockbridge. Of course, there is the hefty asking price of $4,607,500. At that price, it is currently the sixth most expensive home listed on Zillow. While that is quite pricey, you have to see why that is. You'll definitely understand. Let's take a look at this thing!...

LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views In All Seasons

