Hidden Treetop Chalet in The Berkshires Features Indoor Pool, Hot Tub & Game Room

The Berkshires are home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, the bucolic hills of western Massachusetts truly have something for everyone.

The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and appeals to a wide range of buyers due to its proximity to New York City and Boston and, with price tags that are a fraction of big city living, the deals are plentiful.

If you're not looking to buy and just want to visit western Massachusetts the short-term rental market in The Berkshires is also abundant, exploding in the last decade. From Williamstown to Great Barrington and everywhere in between there is no shortage of properties that you can make yours for the weekend, the month, or even the entire summer. Everything from treehouses, colonial homes, or modern mountain retreats can be yours for a short period of time.

The gem of a rental on Airbnb is spectacular. Literally hidden in the woods of the southern Berkshires in Egremont, Massachusetts, the "treetop" rustic home is one for the books.

This gorgeous, luxury chalet-style 6000 sq ft home on 30 private acres houses an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, billiards table, foosball, large high-end chef's kitchen and private pond. The house has amazing views for your entire clan and plenty of room as well. Boasting five bedrooms, and four full baths this home sleeps 12 comfortably. Enjoy the treetops on the property wrap-around sun decks with outdoor seating, an outdoor grill, a large wood-burning fireplace, two-car garage and so much more.