Law enforcement will be increasing patrols to crack down on unsafe driving over Thanksgiving weekend. Be prepared as police will target impaired and distracted driving and enforce "The Move Over Law".

New York Governor Kathy Hochul reiterated that if you are driving too fast, you will be stopped as she is looking at the big picture for all to reach their destinations in a timely and attentive matter. Three simple words: Use common sense:

“The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our goal is to ensure that everyone gets where they need to go safely. State Troopers and local law enforcement will be out in force working to prevent needless accidents. I urge drivers to follow the rules of the road and make safety your top priority while traveling this holiday season.”

The enforcement campaign will run from Wednesday, November 22, to Sunday, November 26. Temporary lane closures and construction projects will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

If you are driving on interstate highways, keep in mind, big brother will be watching you and it could lighten your wallet at the same time. Let me elaborate further:

Starting Monday, If you're not following the posted speed limit on several New York State Roads you could soon be surprised by an automated ticket. This new initiative has been implemented from The New York State Department of Transportation as modern technology rears it's deep and dark side that will detect everyone going over the speed limit in specific locations and the end result is you will automatically receive a speeding ticket. The automated tickets are currently only being generated at select construction zones as drivers just don't follow posted speed limits.

Massachusetts drivers take note as you're passing through the Empire State. These automated speeding tickets legal on major highways including I-84 and The New York State Thruway (I-87) as a law that legalized the process was quietly passed two years ago and is now being implemented in the Hudson Valley and other surrounding areas around our tri-state region.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the unannounced system identifies vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit using a camera triggered by radar. When a speeding vehicle is detected, a series of photos show the distance, the time of travel and the license plate. Talk about being caught with your hand in the cookie jar.

Even Perry Mason would be skeptical in defending a client as he would really need to dive into his lawbooks for a solution to this dilemma.as a New York state certified technician reviews all violations to confirm all information that was gathered is accurate and correct. Once it's determined that your car was speeding, the registered owner of the vehicle will be sent a Notice of Liability in the mail.

First-time violators will pony up a $50 fine. If a second violation is committed within 18 months, tack on an additional $75 fine. Red Alert: If someone is sent an automated speeding ticket three or more times within an 18-month period the fine skyrockets to $100. You don't want to ignore this summons as unpaid fines may result in a registration hold.

One other fact regarding this techno law enforcement: Keep in mind, the automated system can't identify who was behind the wheel, as it is unfortunate the registered owner will be responsible for all tickets and fines. The good news is these infractions will not result in points taken off or added on your license and this information will not be sent to insurance companies as this violation has been deemed as a civil offense, therefore no criminal implications would be implemented .

